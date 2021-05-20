Rounds of rain should become less widespread into Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain chances drop off Friday

Rain chances become more isolated toward the weekend

Continued warm and a bit humid

Mostly cloudy weather tonight as temperatures only fall into the middle 60s. The occasional rain should gradually taper off for our area as it lifts to the north. Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms for several more days, but the next few days should feature a lot more dry time, as well.

Despite the periodic precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by the weekend. Humidity will also stick around, adding a warmer feel as some breaks in the clouds give us some periodic sunshine over the weekend.

This unsettled pattern should gradually break down towards the middle of next week. With a bit more sunshine expected, we should be able to make it into the middle 80s. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, bringing a better chance for more organized storms before we clear out a bit in the middle of next week behind the front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

