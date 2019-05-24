Rounds of severe storms expected through early next week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What We're Tracking:

Warmer and more humid

Storm chances continue through Memorial Day

Drier and pleasant by Wednesday

***TORNADO WATCH until 10pm for Morris, Lyon, Osage, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin & Anderson counties.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley and Washington counties until 7am Satruday.

Temperatures only falling into the middle to upper 60s tonight with rounds of storms during the first half of the night, then drying out for most areas toward Saturday morning.

Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s, but it will feel warmer with high humidity in place. There is still a chance for a scattered of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

Best storm chances slide a bit farther west on Sunday, but a few late evening or overnight storms may move into our area. Another chance for hit-or-miss storms on Memorial Day, but Tuesday may end up holding the best chance for storms early next week before a break in the warm, humid air and a lull in the rain chances moves in on Wednesday.

- KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

