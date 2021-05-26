Rounds of severe storms likely tonight and tomorrow

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH – THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING* – Republic, Cloud, Clay, Washington, Marshall, Riley, Geary, Brown, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, Jackson, Shawnee, Osage, Jefferson, Douglas, and Franklin counties.

We finally get a day with mostly sunny skies!

Highs will be able to make it into the middle 80s.

Much of the daytime will be dry, but very late Wednesday night and into Thursday, a complex of storms should move out of Nebraska and into our area.

This will likely have very strong, damaging wind gusts associated with it along with heavy rainfall.

Afternoon storms tomorrow will be highly dependent on where that complex of storms diminishes at during the morning Thursday.

The southeastern corner of the area has the best chance at seeing storms redevelop later tomorrow afternoon, and severe storms will be possible again.

Highs on Thursday should be in the lower 80s before a cold front moves through.