Showers and storms look to develop this morning and linger through early afternoon. We’re not expecting severe weather with this, but there could be a couple stronger cells that produced some gustier winds or small hail.

Activity should wrap up by the afternoon where highs will only make it into the middle 80s at best.

Later this evening, a cluster of storms could try to make it into the area.

This morning’s storms, though, could decrease the chance for severe weather this evening. However, if we get a bit more sunshine, and the atmosphere has a chance to destabilize, the threat for severe storms would go up later. Regardless, if storms do get strong enough this evening, the main threat would most likely be strong wind gusts.