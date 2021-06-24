Rounds of strong to severe storms possible today and tomorrow

Strong thunderstorms will be moving south and east through the area this morning. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be likely. After we get that out of here, we’ll see some dry time, and it’ll get hot and humid in a hurry. Highs should make it into the middle 90s, but we could feel as hot as 105° with the humidity factored in.

Redevelopment of thunderstorms and rain chances for tomorrow afternoon will also have to be monitored. How the morning round of storms sets up will greatly affect the afternoon setup; but as of right now strong to severe storms look to develop in the evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the main threats, but a brief spin up isn’t out of the question.

Scattered storms are likely again for Friday afternoon and evening, as well. Make sure you’re prepared if you’re planning on heading out to Heartland Park for Country Stampede, especially if you’re planning on camping. It’s always a good idea to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Several rounds of rain of next couple days are likely so plan on muddy conditions, as well. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s Friday.