**WINTER STORM WATCH** – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

Periods of rain move through the viewing area throughout the morning hours today and may be heavy at times. Showers look to continue throughout the early afternoon with occasional rumbles of thunder possible, too.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest with increased wind gusts up to 35mph, and because of that temperatures will still remain on the warm side, near 60°.

For Wednesday, expect temperatures to be a bit cooler in the lower 40s with the winds turning out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up 25 mph. If you’re headed over to Kansas City for the Super Bowl Parade, dress warmly as wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s!

By the evening, the wind speeds will become stronger out of the north with gusts up to 35 mph as another storm system moves through that will bring the greatest probability for a rain and snow mix by Wednesday evening, and eventually all snow as the temperatures significantly decline in the upper teens with single digit wind chills overnight and into Thursday morning.

Locations that favor the best chance for the most snowfall appear to be in the northwestern half of our viewing area, but nearly all of us will see a transition over to snow before Thursday morning. Not only could we be dealing with several inches of snow in some areas to the north and west, but the the strong winds, blowing and drifting snow will also be a concern as visibilities are reduced. This will likely make for hazardous driving conditions for the morning hours on Thursday, especially.