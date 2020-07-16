Saturday is shaping up to be our hottest day of the year

What We’re Tracking:

Dry tonight

Extreme heat enters for the weekend

Slim rain chances ahead

We’ll continue to stay dry with out partly cloudy to mostly clear skies later on tonight as temperatures stay mild in the lower 70s.

The heat really makes a return on Friday as afternoon highs approach middle to upper 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values look to approach the lower 100s.

Temperatures continue to increase throughout the weekend as we could see our first 100° temperatures anytime from Friday through Sunday.

Saturday looks to be the hottest day not only of the next several days but really of the year as our actual air temperatures approach 100°.

We can’t forget the humidity, though. With the extreme heat expected, plus the humidity, we’ll be looking at heat index values around 110° to even up to 115° for some this weekend. There most likely will be a heat advisory or even an excessive heat warning issued within the coming days. If you must be outside, make sure you’re staying cool. Keep those pets and outdoor animals cool, too! DRINK PLENTY OF WATER!!!

There could be a slim chance for isolated showers late tonight, otherwise we’ll have to wait until early next week for our next rain chances. That looks to knock our temperatures back a couple of degrees Monday through Wednesday, but it’ll still be very hot for the next several days as we struggle to get below 90°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

