Scattered rain chances today with a warm up expected this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Rain and T-storm chances

Warmer this weekend

Storm chances early next week

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today as a nearby low pressure system brings scattered rain chances to the area. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s with precipitation being possible the majority of the day. Rain chances will be highest this afternoon with thunderstorm potential present as well.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies remaining above for the evening. Thunderstorm and rain shower activity will drift east as the night goes on and eventually be focused near the I-35 corridor – wrapping up after midnight.

Cloud cover will slowly decrease as this system makes its way out of town allowing for a bit more sunshine on Saturday. Afternoon highs to start the weekend will be in the middle 60s bringing us much closer to near normal temperatures for this time of year. Sunday and Monday look even nicer with temperatures warming up into the 70s and even 80s.

Although still several days out, models appear to be coming into better agreement about thunderstorm potential on Tuesday. Right now it appears some of those thunderstorms could be severe as well so be sure to keep that in mind when planning out your week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

