Scattered rain chances today with below average temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Rain chances today

More rain Memorial Day

Temperatures warming up

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today as some light rain showers are anticipated to push into the region from the west to the east starting this morning. The round of rain is moving fairly slow however so the majority of the viewing area will largely stay dry through early afternoon. Highs today will reach the middle to upper 60s.

As for Memorial Day, temperatures will struggle throughout the daytime as we see a better widespread rain chances. Highs will try and make it into the middle to upper 60s with a few rumbles of thunder possible as we close out the month of May.

June looks to start off on a dry note with temperatures still stuck around 70° before more rain and storm chances arrive late into Wednesday morning.

After the last bit of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back through the 70s to near seasonable levels in the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

