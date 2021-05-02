Scattered rain for the first part of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible overnight

More showers/storms Monday into early Tuesday

Cooler much of the week

A chance for a few showers and storms overnight as the first wave of this next system impacts the region. The best chance for the rain will be quite late, primarily after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 60s with a light south breeze around through the night.

North breezes kick in on Monday as a better chance for a few showers and storms moves into the area for late Monday, Monday night and into early Tuesday. Highs on Monday will still reach the lower 70s before the north breezes bring in cooler weather for the middle of the week.

By Tuesday afternoon, we are mainly cleared out and highs will only reach the lower 60s. After Tuesday, we dry out even more with more sunshine, but highs look to remain in the 60s through the end of the work week. Lows will drop into the 40s most mornings this week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com