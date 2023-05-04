Scattered showers and even a couple thunderstorms are possible through this evening. However, we’re not expecting any severe weather, but some folks could see some brief heavy downpours. There could be a brief break between rain chances through tonight, but by the early morning hours, we may have some more showers and storms try and move in. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild with the clouds and rain chances, only dropping into the upper 50s.

Showers and storms could linger through some of the morning, but should taper off by midday at the latest. We should manage some sunshine by the afternoon, and highs on Friday should be in the middle to upper 70s.

After that, much warmer temperatures build in for the weekend and the start of next week. Highs Saturday should climb into the upper 80s, and we may even creep into the 90s by Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s are expected through, at least, Tuesday.