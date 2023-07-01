What We’re Tracking

Storms tonight

Much cooler Saturday

Heat tries to build back in

A few showers and storms are rolling through the area this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 70s and we should stay on the cooler side throughout the day as we hold on to rain chances.

Most of the daytime today will consist of on and off showers and thunderstorms. This storm system brings a cooldown. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 80s which is certainly relief from the 3-day heat wave we have seen.

Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine as well as another cooler day. Heat tries to build back into the area by early next week before we enter a more active pattern. The holiday itself looks to be fairly warm in the middle 90s as we try to hold on to dry conditions. Rain chances enter the forecast for the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez