Scattered rain showers for your Tuesday with cooler temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers today

Continued cool weather

Warmer later in the week

We’re starting off with cloud cover for your Tuesday morning with showers starting to move in from the West. We don’t really look to see any thunderstorms come out of this system but some light rain showers are definitely possible as you’re heading out the door throughout the morning.

Spotty rain chances will continue throughout the daytime and potentially overnight into Wednesday morning as well with temperatures staying well below average. Today, temperatures will struggle to even get out of the 50s leaving us a few degrees cooler than Monday.

Wednesday may have a few lingering isolated showers as temperatures try and warm back up into the lower 60s but cloud cover looks to remain stubborn through a majority of the day before clearing later in the evening.

Eventually, rain chances taper off after Wednesday and temperatures try and climb to more seasonable levels in the lower to middle 70s by the end of the week.

Another chance for mainly overnight showers and storms on Friday before even warmer weather builds in by the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

