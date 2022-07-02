What We’re Tracking:

Scattered showers this evening

Widespread rain likely after midnight

Quite hot for next week

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all counties in the viewing area from 1:00 AM Saturday through 1:00 PM Saturday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through daybreak and through a majority of the day today. Not the best news for the start of the holiday weekend, but enjoy the slightly cooler weather while you can!. Heavy rain, lightning, and thunder are all possible – setting the stage for some potential flooding.

While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday early in the day, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by Monday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain mainly dry–but hot and humid! There’s a slim chance for a stray morning shower or storm, but the evening looks good. If anything winds may be a slight issue as they’ll be out of the south at 15-20 mph.

After the weekend rain chances, the heat really starts to build in for next week. High temperatures beginning Monday will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be an issue as the moisture builds in. Many spots, through midweek at least, will feel like the lower 100s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez