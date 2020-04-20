Scattered showers and storms early, then clearing and breezy for the afternoon

Temperatures were a little warmer over the weekend. However, wind was a bit strong Saturday and morning showers hit some spots Sunday. Those elements were at least covered in last Friday’s forecast.

We begin Monday with a mainly cloudy sky and chilly air. Showers are scattered across northeast Kansas early today. The chance for showers may come later in the day for locations to the far west and south. It becomes mostly sunny for most of us as the day progresses. Temps will begin in the 40s, then we climb to near 70.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 68-72

Wind: W/NW 12-25

Tuesday will be my pick as best day of the week. It will begin chilly, but abundant sun and light breezes with highs near 70 will make it seem near perfect. Temperatures will be right on target for a mid to late April day.

A weak disturbance might bring some rain and thunder to the region on Wednesday. Thursday should be our warmest afternoon of the week with a partly cloudy sky. Shower chances likely return for Friday.

The upcoming weekend could be pleasant with lows in the 40s and highs near 70. It may be rather breezy for Saturday’s work on the lawn and garden, while Sunday might be a “near perfect” afternoon for walks and bike rides.

Scattered showers may visit every other day in the week ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

