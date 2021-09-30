Scattered showers and storms move through over the next few days

We see a better chance for more widespread rain and even storms move into the area early Thursday morning and could linger through the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be more seasonable in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Things start to dry out late Thursday into the daytime Friday but we can’t rule hit or miss showers leading up to the weekend. Highs will continue to stay in the upper 70s through the start of the weekend.

Our next best chance for widespread showers will be on Saturday, so outdoor plans will likely be impacted. Although we anticipate several rounds of rain for portions of the area through Saturday, we’re not expecting severe weather during this time. The biggest takeaway from the next few days is that we could see some much needed, widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-2″.