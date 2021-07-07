Scattered showers and storms move through today

Scattered showers and storms will be possible today as a front moves through the area. Temperatures may cool down slightly below average for a day or two as highs will be in the middle 80s today.

We’ll hold on to the below average temperatures on Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and drier conditions. We may even see a bit more sunshine after the rainy day Wednesday.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the middle 90s east to around 100° west, before another cold front moves through. It’ll serve as the focus for storm development later on Friday and will cool us down with our temperatures. Some of the storms late Friday and early Saturday could be strong to severe.