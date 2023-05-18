A few high, thin clouds will spread in through the day today, but mainly dry weather is expected through much of Thursday. Highs on Thursday will warm into the lower to middle 80s to the east, and we may be stuck in the upper 70s towards the north and west.

There could be a few storms that develop later Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours as a cold front pushes through the area. Some of those showers and storms could linger into Friday morning, but the better moisture with this system will be just to our south.

We’ll be cooler on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a northerly breeze through the day. After our slight chance for morning showers, clouds will gradually clear. We should end up with mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon hours.

We clear out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, we’ll warm into the 80s with the return of a light southerly breeze.