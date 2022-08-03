A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties until 7:00p.m.

There is a weak front set to move through during the day today. It won’t improve temperatures too much, but highs in our northern counties may only make it into the lower 90s.

We’ll still be pretty hot to the south and east where it’ll take the front the longest to arrive. Highs there will likely be in the mid to upper 90s and feeling close to 100°.

This front will also provide some rain chances. While showers and storms don’t appear to be widespread, some scattered activity could provide some decent rainfall for a few spots. Later this afternoon, with all the heat and humidity to the southeast, a stray strong or severe storm wouldn’t be out of the question, but the chance for that is low.

Temperatures will come down for the middle of the week into the lower to middle 90s behind the front, but it’s short lived. By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 90s once again.