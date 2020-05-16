Scattered showers and storms today, finally drying out tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered showers and storms possible today

Clearing and breezy tomorrow

Sunny, dry and warm next week

Saturday looks to stay mostly dry with few chances for scattered showers and a better chance later in the day. There’s the possibility a few of the storms could become stronger in the northeastern corner of the area. After today, though, things look to finally dry out, and we should see the sun again!

The humidity will also go down as well tomorrow, and we’ll have a fairly breezy northwesterly wind. Expect gusts upwards of 20 mph at times.

We’ll get a wonderful stretch of weather from Monday to Wednesday. It will look great and feel great, too, with a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



