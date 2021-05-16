Scattered showers and thunderstorms today with comfortable temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of rain and thunder possible today

Stretches of nice weather between showers

More rain on the way

Ongoing showers and thunderstorms this morning are likely to persist through at least early afternoon. We may see a brief break or two in the activity with a few stretches of drier conditions, but overall today will likely be a bit on the dreary side with plenty of cloud cover overhead. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s with a light breeze out of the south.

More rain and thunderstorm chances set up early this evening with temperatures remaining fairly comfortable in the lower to middle 60s. Pockets of heavier rain, and maybe some brief small hail, will be possible with this round of precipitation.

The overnight hours look to provide more hit-or-miss rain chances which will carry us through the majority of the day on Monday. Models are not in the best agreement on just how much rain or how many thunderstorms we’ll see so be sure to keep your umbrella close by just in case. Temperatures to start off the work week will be in the middle 70s.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through at least midweek – if not beyond. Right now it looks like those chances will remain each day as models have been very consistent in showing this continued rainy pattern. Despite the precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

