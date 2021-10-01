Scattered showers become more likely through tomorrow

Throughout the daytime today temperatures will stay near seasonable levels in the upper 70s with a stray shower here and there throughout the course of the day. Most locations should stay dry, though, and we’ll all be mainly cloudy.

We could see a few more showers into Saturday and temperatures slightly cooler into the middle 70s. Outdoor plans will likely be impacted with scattered showers possible through the day tomorrow.

By the time Sunday rolls around, clouds should start to clear out and temperatures stay seasonal, in the mid to upper 70s.