Scattered showers come to an end later today

Scattered showers continue through the day before winding down late this afternoon and into this evening.

Highs should make it into the mid-upper 50s as our winds begin to shift to the north and west through the evening and overnight.

As the cold front moves through tonight, it’ll completely switch our winds to the north and west by Wednesday morning. They’ll be slightly breezy at times with gusts around 20-25 mph.

We’ll be slightly cooler Wednesday, in the low 50s with cloudy skies.

Our next chance for showers will be overnight Wednesday, tapering off by Thursday morning.