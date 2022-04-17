What We’re Tracking:

Scattered Showers for Easter

Warming up through the week

Several rain chances ahead

Winds remained fairly light through the night as cloud cover lingered. Isolated showers are starting to pop up this morning with temperatures starting off mild in the lower 40s.

Unfortunately, Easter Sunday will remain chilly with rain showers. Rain that does move through will start early in the morning and persist through the afternoon. There may even be a few snowflakes mixing in at time for areas North of I-70. So, if you’re planning on attending any church services or egg hunts, you’ll want to dress warmly and bring the rain gear. Highs will struggle to even hit 50° by Sunday afternoon.

The rain should wrap up by the evening and some of our western counties may even clear out a little before the sun sets. We’ll hold on to clear skies entering the upcoming work week.

For most of this new week, temperatures start to gradually warm up with 60s returning by Tuesday and even 70s by midweek. Although we hold on to the warmer air, we see a more active weather pattern in store with multiple rain chances ahead that could start Tuesday and linger through the rest of the week. Storm chances are also possible at times.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez