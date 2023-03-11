What We’re Tracking

Scattered showers Saturday

Drying out through next week

Warming up by Wednesday

Clouds started to build back in through the night as we start off in the low to mid 30s this morning. We’re starting off dry but that will change shortly after sunrise.

Light rain showers look to move in later this morning with off and on chances throughout the day. A few snowflakes may try to mix in as well – mostly for our counties up north. Highs will be chilly in the mid 40s, but should be warm enough to support mostly rain. Winds could gust up to 30 mph through the morning and early afternoon.

We should start to gradually clear out tonight as we drop around freezing and see a lot more sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will try and warm back up into the upper 40s to near 50°.

A warming trend will start to take place next week although we do see a minor setback early on. Highs Monday will drop a bit into the middle 40s with plenty of sunshine and middle to upper 50s Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the mid 60s before our next chance for precipitation arrives for late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez