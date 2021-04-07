Scattered showers possible through early tomorrow morning

Scattered showers are likely through the day, and temperatures will turn cooler after overnight and early morning thunderstorms.

We’ll be in the upper 50s to start with, but fall into the upper 40s and low 50s later this afternoon as our winds take a more westerly direction. They’ll still be breezy at times with gusts around 30mph.

Tonight will be chilly with off and on showers continuing. Overnight lows should drop into the low to mid 40s as winds shift to the north and west behind a cold front.

Any lingering showers will come to an end tomorrow morning, and highs should make it into the mid to upper 50s north and east, and low to mid 60s south and west with a touch more sunshine in those locations.