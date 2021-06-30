Scattered showers possible tonight, clearing out by tomorrow afternoon

*Flash Flood Watch* – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Flooding concerns still remain in the area through tonight as scattered showers continue to wind down. Temperatures tonight should, once again, be near 70° with all the cloud cover still hanging around.

Winds will be shifting to the north and east through the day Thursday, and that will help scour out these showers and clouds, finally.

It’ll still be possible to see a few showers early in the day, but by the afternoon, things will start clearing out and we should see some sunshine. Highs will be able to make it into the mid 80s.

Sunshine continues through the end of the week as we begin to dry things out just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s from Friday through Sunday. And the weather looks dry and warm for fireworks shows!