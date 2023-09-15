What We’re Tracking

Rain tonight

Gradually warming early next week

More active pattern late week

As we head throughout the evening, many places in the area could see some scattered showers. Most of the rain we see will be light in nature but we can not rule out some moderate to heavy rainfall in localized areas.

It’s possible that more rain could move in very early Saturday morning as well as a chance for an isolated thunderstorm Saturday evening. Other than that, conditions should remain dry through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, as well. Highs stay near average to start out the weekend.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle to upper 80s starting Monday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected. Overall, a very nice stretch of weather still ahead for the foreseeable future.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there’s some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard