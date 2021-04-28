Scattered showers today with a few storms mixing in

What We’re Tracking:

Humid start today

Showers, storms for some on Wednesday

Great weather to end the week

Scattered showers are expect for today with a few storms possible throughout mid-morning and into the afternoon. Rumbles of thunder and lightning look to be the case with these as nothing severe seems likely.

Cloud cover will be present and temperatures will only climb into the lower 70s this afternoon with significantly lighter winds. Overall much more seasonable for this time of year.

Rain chances become more isolated through the evening and overnight as we clear out with mostly sunny weather expected by Thursday. The sunny skies should stick around for Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures for the second half of the week will be quite nice as we slowly climb through the 70s before lower 80s return by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

