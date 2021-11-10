Scattered showers Wednesday with cooler air to follow

What We’re Tracking:

Showers Wednesday

Clearing Late

Much cooler by the weekend

Scattered showers, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder, are likely throughout the day time Wednesday especially heading into the afternoon and evening. Highs may be able to make it into the low to mid 60s before the cooler air arrives behind the cold front.

Rain should start to clear out by late evening as temperatures cool down into the upper 30s for Thursday morning.

Veterans day looks a bit chilly as highs struggle to make it into the middle 50s, but even cooler air will slide in by Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures for the weekend will likely get stuck in the 40s with chilly northwest breezes at the same time. Expect overnight lows to get below Freezing by Saturday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez