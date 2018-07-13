Scattered storms break the heat for part of the area

What We're Tracking:

Humid weather through the weekend

Hit-or-miss chances for showers and storms

Noticeably cooler next week

Temperatures are cooling where showers have been and we'll see more of those pockets of cooler air move through the region this weekend. Lows tonight fall back into the lower to middle 70s with a few showers and storms possible.

Highs on Saturday will be a bit cooler with more clouds and the chance for a few showers or storms. Temperatures will peak out in the lower 90s, but it will still be humid.

Highs back into the middle 90s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky, but storm chances return late Sunday into Sunday as a cold front pushes into the area. After that front, a bit more of a cooling is expected into the 80s for next week.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller