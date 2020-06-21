Scattered storms for part of the area tonight, break in the humidity ahead

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms tonight

Partly cloudy, isolated storms Monday

Much drier air for Tuesday & Wednesday

Temperatures will settle back only in the upper 60s tonight with areas of showers and storms possible, but certainly not hitting everywhere. A few of the storms could be severe, producing strong wind especially if they develop into a line of storms in the late evening hours.

Partly cloudy, warm and humid for Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Another chance for a few showers and storms as the cold front arrives late in the day, but once again the storm chances look to be hit or miss along the front.

Behind the front on Tuesday, we should clear out with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity levels as well. That will allow for some cooler nights next week and pleasant conditions for the middle portion of the week. Gradually heating back up with storm chances returning toward the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com