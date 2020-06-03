Scattered storms possible late tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Possible strong storms late tonight

Heat and humidity stick around

Sunny and steamy Friday through the weekend

There may be a few scattered showers and even thunderstorms that could move through the area tonight. Some may have the potential to become strong to severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph and decent size hail may hit isolated areas as well.

Thursday will be similar to day where we stay mostly sunny during the day with temperatures in the lower 90s and dew points in the middle 70s. Heat index values for Thursday afternoon could start to approach triple digits for some.

Friday through the weekend looks even more hot and humid as rain chances really diminish. Definitely a weekend to try and get out to a pool or lake if you can otherwise stay inside with the A/C. Try and limit your time outside and drink plenty of water.

The early heat wave doesn’t last long though as signs of relief begin to appear next week. A cold front Tuesday may trigger numerous thunderstorms; then slightly cooler air should follow. Highs might only reach the low 80s next Wednesday which is around average for early June.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller