Showers and storms from the early morning hours will continue to clear out by mid morning at the latest. Heavy rain is being reported, but severe storms are not expected.

Cloud cover could hang around for much of the day, especially east, but sunshine is still possible this afternoon. We could see some more showers and storms develop again this afternoon and evening, mainly for areas south of I-70.

Overall Friday looks cooler and less humid as our winds shift around to the north and east. Highs are expected in the upper 70s lower 80s.

There’s a few chances for storms over the weekend–mainly on Sunday. Another cold front looks to slide through late Saturday which may bring in storms for some through the morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures will warm up slightly in the mid 80s for Saturday afternoon.