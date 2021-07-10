Scattered thunderstorms today with slightly cooler temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures today will top out in the lower to middle 80s making for a slightly cooler, but unsettled, day as our storm system makes its way through town. Dewpoints will be in the lower 70s which will make sure conditions feel rather humid once again.

Scattered thunderstorms will make their way in and out of the viewing area today with a couple different rounds of activity possible. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and small hail. The strongest storms are forecast to initiate just south of the I-35 corridor as the cold front swings through the region.

The strong cold front moving through will bring even cooler temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers will also be possible throughout the day on Sunday as the system finally starts to depart the area. A quick warm-up is then forecast to push temperatures back into the 90s by midweek.

