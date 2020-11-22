Seasonable temperatures expected today with more rain chances for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Dry and cool today

More rain chances early next week

Seasonable temperatures

After a cloudy start to the day this morning we will eventually begin to clear out by the afternoon hours. Wind speeds will remain fairly light with a slight breeze out of the northwest about 5 – 10 mph. Temperatures today will stay in the lower to middle 50s across the region making for a bit of a cooler Sunday.

Mostly clear skies will be present this evening with overnight temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s. A very chilly start to your work week can be expected as you head out the door so be sure to grab a jacket.

Our next storm system arrives Monday afternoon and our rain chances will gradually increase as we head into the evening hours. Rain showers become much more likely throughout the day on Tuesday. Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Early Thanksgiving Forecast: We are now just under a week away for Thanksgiving. Of course things will look different this year and many are planning some small outdoor gatherings. As of right now, we look to remain dry for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures look to be right around average in the mid 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush