Seasonable temperatures for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler temperatures

Few isolated showers

Even cooler next week

Cloud cover will stay present through the night as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 60s with mostly dry conditions. A few isolated showers are possible early Friday morning, but most will miss out.

Throughout the daytime Friday temperatures will stay near seasonable levels in the upper 70s with a stray shower here and there throughout the course of the day.

We could see a few more showers into Saturday and temperatures slightly cooler into the middle 70s. Our next best chance for widespread showers will be on Saturday, so outdoor plans will likely be impacted. Although we anticipate several rounds of rain for portions of the area through Saturday, we’re not expecting severe weather during this time. The biggest takeaway from the next few days is that we could see some much needed, widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-2″.

By the time Sunday rolls around, clouds should start to clear out and temperatures cool down even more by the time we get to next week.

Looking ahead to the first full week of October, our rain chances diminish and high temperatures stay on the cooler side with lower 70s and upper 60s expected and lows dipping down into the upper 40s!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller