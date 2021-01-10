Seasonable temperatures for today but a warm up expected next week

What We’re Tracking:

After some patchy freezing fog this morning temperatures will be very similar to what we have been seeing the last few days as the cooler, yet more seasonable air, sticks around to finish the weekend. Afternoon highs will once again be in the middle to upper 30s with a slight breeze out of the north.

Cloud cover for the day will progress from mostly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny by this afternoon and continue to decrease through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s.

For the start of the work week, we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 40s. But the dry stretch of weather will carry us through at least mid week.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, temperatures could surge well above average reaching the middle to upper 50s for portions of the viewing area. Chances even exist, although it’s a bit far out to say for certain, for us to reach the lower 60s in some spots as we continue to dive further into January.

