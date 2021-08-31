Seasonable temperatures stick through end of week

What We’re Tracking:

A little cooler Wednesday

Slight rain chance late week

Seasonal temperatures through the weekend

We’ll hold on to a few passing clouds through the night with a slim chance for a few isolated showers to develop but temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s leaving a cool start to the day Wednesday.

Sunshine will be present heading into Wednesday with temperatures staying closer to average in the middle 80s. Humidity will continue to stay low through the next few days as we look to stay dry through Friday.

There is a slim chance we see showers move through late Friday into early Saturday although it doesn’t cool us down any further.

By Labor Day weekend, temperatures look to be pretty close to average, in the middle-upper 80s with drier conditions and more sunshine into the start of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller