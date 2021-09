We’ll have a chance for a few isolated showers or storms through this morning, but if anything develops, we should see it clear out by early afternoon. The added cloud cover will keep us a bit cooler today, as well, with highs in the low-mid 80s.

There looks to be another chance for storms late Thursday, and our weather stays fairly active through the first half of the weekend.

Tomorrow, we should see highs in the low 90s. Some of the storms late Thursday could be strong to severe.