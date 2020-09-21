September warmth continues through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Cool and clear conditions tonight

Very slight rain chance southeast tomorrow

Quiet weather continuing for the week

Tonight will be mostly clear with the lows in the middle 50s. The winds will be coming from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar to today with the highs in the upper 70s, sunshine and a few clouds in the sky. There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday evening, but that looks to be mainly in our southeastern viewing area–mainly southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s due to added cloud cover.

The trend of lower 80s will continue throughout the week as high temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year. The rest of the week will be relatively dry as the upper air patterns block any potential rain. Temperatures will remain comfortable in the lower 80s with dew points in the 50s. The high, thin smoke overhead from the wildfires will slightly obscure the sunshine for several days this week.

There looks to be a stronger system that could move through over the weekend. We’ll be watching closely to see if there’s a chance of rain before the month is over. Otherwise, it’ll cool our temperatures down slightly for Sunday as a cold front pushes through the state.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

