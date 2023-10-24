What We’re Tracking

Rain wraps up early tonight

Several rounds of rain before a big cool down

Chilly and rainy this weekend

Most of the rain will finally move off to the east of the area early in the night, leaving us mainly cloudy and mostly dry for the overnight period. Lows will dip back into the lower 60s by early Wednesday.

The next round of rain spreads in from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. That round should give widespread rain to the entire region. Temperatures stay pretty steady through the next few days with clouds and showers around. Highs are expected in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

We may catch a break in the rain on Friday before showers start moving in again for Saturday and Sunday. Also, a strong cold front will slide through, giving us a very chilly rain over the weekend. Temperatures drop into the 30s Saturday night and into Sunday morning, so we’ll have to monitor precipitation chances closely.

Even though it’s still a week away, it’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller