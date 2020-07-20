Several chances of rain still ahead



What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain tonight

Showers and storms early Tuesday

Heating up late in the week

Humid with some scattered showers expected tonight. Periods of rain with some dry slots with temperatures falling to near 70 by morning. Cloud cover will stick around for the rest of the night even when the rain is not falling.

Those showers and storms linger through the morning Tuesday, and we’ll have a chance for some scattered activity through the day. Isolated storms are possible for Wednesday, and then again late Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 80s on Wednesday climbing to the low 90s by Thursday.

Temperatures for the start of the week will fall back down into the middle to upper 80s thanks to the rain and by Wednesday, we could be looking at quite a few inches of much needed rain. By Friday, we are back to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching in to the 90s. By next weekend, we will again being paying close attention to the heat index as it could become dangerously hot yet again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

