A southerly breeze will pick up speed Thursday afternoon which will allow for a lot more moisture to make its way into northeast Kansas. That means that heat and humidity will return with a vengeance. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will be even warmer so be sure to keep water and shade close by!

Highs Friday and Saturday stay in the mid to upper 90s with a continued south breeze. Gusts will be as high as 20 mph. Humidity will make the afternoons feel like upper 90s and low 100s.

Apart from a couple slim chances at an isolated shower or storm Friday morning and Saturday, we’ll have dry conditions through the next several days.

Through next week, the heat builds even more, with low 100s possible for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Rain chances appear slim to none as of right now.