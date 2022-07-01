Chances for showers and storms start to increase tonight and into the start of the weekend as a cold front lingers around the area.

Not the best news for the holiday weekend, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Friday and into Saturday morning. Heavy rain, lightning, and thunder are all possible, but there may be a few strong wind gusts as well.

2-3″ of rain is expected across a good portion of the area, and locally higher amounts are possible as storms could move over the same areas.

While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday early in the day, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by the holiday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain mainly dry–but hot and humid! There’s a slim chance for a stray morning shower or storm, but the evening looks good!