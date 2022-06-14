What We’re Tracking:

Warm & breezy tonight

Heat and humidity continue through the week

Isolated storms possible late Wednesday

Tonight, we’ll stay warm and breezy with lows only dipping into the upper 70s to near 80°. There is a slim chance our northern and western counties could see an isolated storm this evening, but most, if not all, of Northeast Kansas should stay dry.

Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday afternoon with a few isolated storms possible. Much of the region again will not get underneath these showers and storms. Overall, it will stay hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s again on Wednesday. By Thursday we should be a couple degrees cooler – in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the heat and humidity return with lower to middle 90s continuing on and the humidity causing it to feel closer to triple digits as the first day of summer approaches. 90s look to hang on through some of next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller