Several more days of heat and humidity ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Warm, humid weather tonight

Sunny and steamy Friday through Monday

Storm chance Tuesday and pleasant Wednesday

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with warm, humid conditions persisting through the night. Although there is a slight chance for an isolated late night storm, the coverage should be rather limited. Temperatures will only fall back into the lower 70s by early Friday morning with fairly light wind.

Highs will soar into the lower to middle 90s again on Friday. The humidity will stay on the high side and that will drive the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100° by Friday afternoon. The southeast wind will remain light at 5-10mph.

Heat sticks around through the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat indices near 100° each day. However, a cold front will slide through on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few scattered storms late Tuesday and a break in the heat and humidity by Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

