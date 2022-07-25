Showers and storms will linger through this morning before we dry out a bit later this afternoon. Cloud cover could be stubborn, so highs to the north will be in the 70s, and further to the south we’ll likely warm up closer to 90°.

There’ll be another chance for scattered storms overnight and into early Tuesday, but perhaps not as widespread as Sunday night.

Highs will likely reach into the mid to upper 80s with slightly more dry time, but the weather pattern stays pretty active. Yet another chance for storms moves in late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Additional chances for rain look to be focused Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures staying relatively cool through the week as the front meanders around the region.