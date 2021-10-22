Several rain chances this weekend with warmer temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Rain and storm chances this weekend

Slight warm-up through Sunday

Cool again next week

We’ll see a few clouds tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to around 50°. A few showers are possible after midnight into daybreak for portions of the area, although most stay dry.

Temperatures on Saturday should make it into the lower 70s. Southern counties may see some thunderstorms by mid-morning, but the rest of us will just see a stray shower or two. Our best chance for precipitation will likely arrive Saturday evening and take us through Sunday.

There’s a brief dry period possible early Sunday morning before scattered showers become more and more likely. Off-and-on rain is likely throughou the day with a better chance for storms in the evening as a cold front pushes across the area.

Behind that system, Monday looks to cool off into the low to mid 60s for highs, but we’ll warm right back up into the middle 70s by Tuesday ahead of our next system. That looks to move through by the middle of next week that could bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures heading into the last few days of October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez