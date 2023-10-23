What We’re Tracking

Clouds return tonight

Rain chances pick up Tuesday

Several rounds of rain before a big cool down

For tonight, temperatures will only drop back into the middle 60s with clouds making a return. South breezes will continue at 15-25mph throughout the night, as well. Shortly after sunrise, we will start to see the first round of showers moving into the region.

That first round of rain will impact the southeastern half of the area with the majority of the showers. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with areas of rain off and on throughout the day.

The next round of rain spreads in from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. That round should give widespread rain to the entire region. Highs in the lower 70s for both days. We may catch a break in the rain on Friday before showers start moving in again for Saturday and Sunday. Also, a strong cold front will slide through, giving us a very chilly rain over the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller